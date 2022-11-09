Meta Layoffs Live Updates: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram fire over 11,000 employees

Meta starts laying off a significant portion of its employees, numerous reports from US media suggest. The new episode of layoffs could be the biggest in the tech company’s history. Facebook was founded in the year 2004 and in 2022, it renamed itself to 'Meta'.

This switch hinted at a major shift in the company's future plans and is also one of the reasons why Meta is letting go of some of its employees. Meta will be sending out emails to employees during the early hours of Wednesday (Eastern Time). Reportedly Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had a word with the company's executives sharing the information about the upcoming round of mass layoffs.

According to a report by WSJ, Mark Zuckerberg did take responsibility for the situation. The Meta CEO claimed that the situation was partly due to his over-optimism for the growth of the company.

The inflated workforce was a direct result of it. Meta has been under the investor's scanner due to a weak financial outlook for both the current quarter as well as the upcoming year. Meta witnessed a sharp dip in stock price after it announced that it is expected to make losses next year due to its investments in emerging technology. Zuckerberg later assured investors that they will be rewarded in the future if they continue to invest in the company.

Meta is expected to layoff over 10 per cent of its entire workforce. For some context, this 10 per cent is more than the entire workforce of Twitter, even before Elon Musk went on a firing spree. At the end of September, Meta had more than 87,000 employees across the globe. A reduction of 10 per cent will lead to the biggest round of layoffs this year, in the tech industry. Apart from Meta and Twitter, many other tech brands are on a path to trim their expenditures.

