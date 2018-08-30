Facebook to rival YouTube with global rollout of Watch platform

Facebook has decided to take its Watch platform global one year after its launch in the United States. The social media giant has announced that Facebook Watch will now be available globally, meaning that the partners can now reach billions of users across the world.

Launched with a focus on regular episodes, named Facebok Shows, the platform will allow creators and publishers to share and monetise their content, similar to YouTube. Facebook Shows, as the social networking giant describes them, will constitute episodes, either live or recorded, which follow a common theme or consistent storyline. They could be a web series, vlogs, set of videos, or podcasts with recurring characters or themes.

To access Watch on iOS and Android, users have to look for the Watch icon in the shortcuts bar or the "More" bookmark. They can also find Watch on Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One, and Oculus TV.

"Our goal is for Watch to be a platform for all creators and publishers to find an audience, build a community of passionate fans, and earn money for their work," Facebook had said at the time of the launch of its Watch platform.

Along with the Watch platform, the Show Pages on Facebook allow creators to make and publish shows on Facebook seamlessly. The Show Pages will also let users know what the show is about, watch episodes, and interact with the community that has formed around the show.

With the global rollout of Facebook Watch, the social media giant has also announced expansion of its Ad Breaks program for bringing more publishers under its ambit. The program allows publishers to monetise the content they put up on Facebook Watch.

By the second quarter of 2018, Facebook commanded a user base of over two billion active monthly users. This gives the social media major an edge over platforms like YouTube and Netflix.

Edited by Vivek Punj

Also Read: India heads of social media platforms may face action on failure to check fake news