Fastrack launches Revoltt FS1 smartwatch with advanced health features and nitrofast charging

Fastrack, one of the most popular watch brands in India, has recently launched its new Revoltt smartwatch series with the introduction of the Revoltt FS1 model. The watch boasts a range of features and is affordably priced, making it accessible to a wider range of consumers.

The Revoltt FS1 comes with an advanced chipset that powers its SingleSync Bluetooth Calling feature, which enables stable and clearer calls. It has a 1.83-inch UltraVU display that provides access to over 200 watch face options, allowing users to customize their watch according to their preferences.

The smartwatch is equipped with a range of health monitoring features, including 24x7 heart rate monitoring, a SpO2 monitor, a sleep tracker, and stress monitoring. It also has the capability to track steps taken, calories burned, and distance covered. With support for more than 100 sports modes, users can keep track of various physical activities with ease.

The Revoltt FS1 is also equipped with Nitrofast charging technology, which claims to be the fastest in its price segment, providing 2.5X charging speed.

Other features of the smartwatch include an AI voice assistant (both Google Assistant and Siri), smart notifications, weather updates, an alarm clock, and more.

The Fastrack Revoltt FS1 is available in four different colours - Black, Blue, Green, and Teal - allowing users to choose a colour that suits their style. The watch is priced at Rs 1,695 (a special launch day price) and is available exclusively on Flipkart, starting March 22.

