Firefox claims that it is now the ‘most secure browser’ in the world

As the browser wars continue, Mozilla Firefox has come forward with a bold claim and has called itself the “most private and secure browser” on Windows and Mac after it rolled out a upgraded privacy tool that promises to providethe “strongest privacy protection to date”.

Firefox has added a Total Cookie Protection tool which, as the name states, locks cookies to the site where they were created and does not follow the user around the web. This tool is going to be available by default for all Firefox users.

"Whether it’s applying for a student loan, seeking treatment or advice through a health site, or browsing an online dating app, massive amounts of your personal information is online — and this data is leaking all over the web," Firefox explained in its blog.

"It’s an alarming reality — the possibility that your every move online is being watched, tracked and shared — and one that’s antithetical to the open web we at Mozilla have strived to build. That’s why we developed Total Cookie Protection to help keep you safe online,” the browser added.

Firefox’s Total Cookie Protection was introduced in 2021, but users had to toggle it on manually. However, if a user switched to Firefox privacy mode this feature would get activated automatically.

Mozilla explained in its blog that this feature works by “creating a separate ‘cookie jar’ for each website you visit” and all the cookies from the site remain in the jar. This ideally means that website trackers on Firefox should not be able to link user behaviour on multiple sites since they will only get to see behaviour on individual sites.

"No other websites can reach into the cookie jars that don’t belong to them and find out what the other websites’ cookies know about you — giving you freedom from invasive ads and reducing the number of information companies gather about you,” Mozilla added.

The company added that this approach allows “third-party cookies to fulfill some of their less invasive use cases”, like providing accurate analytics, but it prevents privacy problems like tracking users across the web.

