2018 Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza: From Apple to Xiaomi, all smartphone offers you should check out

Flipkart has started the year with a new sale specifically for smartphones. The 2018 Mobile Bonanza sale is offering substantial discounts on popular handsets which also includes a few best-sellers. Brands like Samsung, Apple, Motorola and Xiaomi will be offered during the sale that will last till Friday this week.

Most smartphones are receiving an exchange discount paired with the actual discount. The Redmi Note 4 which has been a game changer for Xiaomi in India, is selling at a price of Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant.

Samsung On Nxt is selling at a massive discount of Rs 6,000. The device was priced at Rs 17,900 and is now selling at Rs 11,900. The device comes with a 5.5 inch FullHD screen and 3300mAh battery.

Another popular Xiaomi device, Mi A1 is selling at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM 64GB ROM variant. The USP of Xiaomi Mi A1 is the stock Android experience and a dual camera setup which has two 12 Megapixel modules. Recently, Xiaomi's Mi A1 received the stable Android Oreo update which currently makes it the cheapest smartphone to offer Oreo.

Huawei's sub brand Honor is offering the 6X at a flat discount of Rs 2000 and is come down to a price of Rs 9,999. The smartphone comes with a dual camera setup and is available with a 32GB ROM, 3GB RAM variant. The 4GB RAM 64GB ROM variant is available at a price of Rs 11,999 down from Rs 13,999.

Samsung's old flagship Galaxy S7 is selling at a price of Rs 16,990 down from its price Rs 46,000. The device comes with a 5.1 inch QuadHD display and 4GB RAM to support the Exynos chipset.

LG Q6, which with a FullVision display is being offered at Rs 12,990 which includes a flat discount of Rs 4,000. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will cost you Rs 14,999 down from Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM variant.

Xiaomi's most expensive device, Mi Mix 2 is available at a flat discount of Rs 5,000 which can be extended using exchange offers. The company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 for the device. The Mi Mix 2 comes with 128GB of internal storage along with 6GB RAM and Snapdragon 835.

Google's Pixel 2 XL is selling at a flat discount of Rs 8,001 the device will start selling at Rs 64,999 after including the discount.

Apple's iPhone SE is selling at Rs 17,999 for the 32GB variant. The iPhone 7 Plus is available at Rs 55,499 for the 32GB variant. The latest iPhone 8 is selling at a price of Rs 54,999 for 64GB variant which is being offered at a flat discount of Rs 9,001. The 256GB variant of the iPhone 8 is selling at Rs 69,499.

Indian smartphone manufacturers are also offering a discount on their best selling devices. Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro is selling at Rs 13,749. The device comes with a dual camera setup and sports a 18:9 aspect ratio. Xolo ERA 1X- 4G with VoLTE , 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM and 5-inch display is selling at Rs 3,999.