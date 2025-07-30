Folding phone demand ramps up as Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sold out in India

Samsung has announced that its newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 7 smartphone has sold out in select regions across India, following what the company describes as “unprecedented” demand.

The South Korean electronics giant stated that it is ramping up production at its Noida manufacturing facility to replenish stock and meet growing consumer interest. This surge follows a record-breaking 210,000 pre-orders for Samsung’s seventh-generation foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, within just 48 hours of launch.

“We are aware that many markets in the country are facing a shortfall due to huge demand,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India. “We are working overtime to ensure adequate supplies of our most advanced smartphone.”

Retailers across India also reported strong sales. Nilesh Gupta, Director at Vijay Sales, noted that many of their top outlets in major cities had already run out of stock. “It is clear that customers are thrilled with the innovation and premium experience the device offers,” he said.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 features a thinner and lighter design than previous models, weighing 215g and measuring just 8.9mm when folded. It is available in multiple colour options, including Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Mint and Jet Black.

Under the hood, the Fold 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. The device is also the first in the Galaxy Z series to feature a 200MP wide-angle camera, offering enhanced image brightness and detail.

Samsung has introduced One UI 8 with the new model, which integrates multitasking features with AI capabilities, including real-time screen sharing with Google’s Gemini Live and added privacy protections through Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP). Build quality improvements include a redesigned Armor FlexHinge, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the cover display, and a strengthened main screen with thicker ultra-thin glass and a titanium plate layer.

The high demand for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 reflects the growing popularity of foldable smartphones in India, as the technology continues to move into the mainstream.