Former OpenAI executive returns to India; teases ambitious AI venture and talent hunt

Former OpenAI executive Shyamal Hitesh Anadkat has sparked interest across India’s technology and startup ecosystem, as he revealed that he has relocated from the San Francisco Bay Area to India and is preparing to build something new in the artificial intelligence space.

Anadkat, who spent nearly four years at OpenAI and previously worked on the company’s go-to-market and applied AI initiatives, said the move back to India was initially seen as a “counterintuitive choice.” However, after spending weeks speaking with researchers, engineers, and thinkers across India and the broader Asia-Pacific region, he said his perspective had changed.

Advertisement

Anadkat reaffirmed his belief in ensuring that advanced AI remains accessible and beneficial to everyone while also expressing a deep connection to India’s technology ecosystem. He noted that his conversations across the region revealed a growing number of people eager to build the future from India and APAC rather than viewing Silicon Valley as the only destination for ambitious technology ventures.

“What’s been missing is the belief that you can build institutions of global consequence from anywhere,” he wrote on social media, adding that the world is entering a rare period where “small groups of determined people can have outsized impact.”

While Anadkat did not reveal details of his upcoming venture, he hinted that more information would be shared soon and invited researchers and engineers interested in tackling difficult questions and ambitious ideas in AI to reach out.

Advertisement

The post has fueled speculation that a new AI startup or research-focused initiative could be taking shape in India at a time when the country is seeking to establish a stronger presence in the global AI landscape.

India’s push for AI Sovereignty

Anadkat’s comments arrive as India is increasingly positioning itself as a serious contender in the global artificial intelligence race. Policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders have been advocating for greater AI sovereignty — the ability to develop and control critical AI technologies, infrastructure, datasets, and talent within the country rather than relying entirely on foreign platforms.

The government has been investing in initiatives aimed at strengthening domestic AI capabilities, including access to high-performance computing infrastructure, support for indigenous AI models, and programs designed to nurture homegrown research and innovation.

Advertisement

The broader objective is to ensure that India is not merely a consumer of AI technologies developed elsewhere but also a creator of globally competitive AI systems.

Sridhar Vembu’s ‘come back and build’ Message

Anadkat’s return also echoes a growing sentiment among Indian technology leaders who have urged skilled professionals working abroad to return and contribute to the country’s next phase of innovation.

Among the most vocal advocates of this idea has been Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, who has repeatedly argued that India’s long-term technological strength will depend on building world-class products, research institutions, and deep-tech companies from within the country.

He has encouraged Indian engineers, researchers, and entrepreneurs overseas to consider returning home and helping create globally significant enterprises rather than concentrating innovation in a handful of established technology hubs abroad.