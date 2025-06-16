Formula E unveils record-breaking 2025–26 calendar with new races in Madrid and Miami

Formula E and the FIA have announced the provisional calendar for the 2025–26 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, featuring the most extensive schedule in the series’ history. With 18 races across 12 cities, the upcoming 12th season will see electric racing expand its footprint with the debut of two new locations: Madrid and Miami.

The season will kick off in São Paulo, Brazil, on 6 December 2025, before heading to Mexico City in January. On 31 January 2026, Formula E will take to the Miami International Autodrome for the first time, marking a significant milestone for the series in the US. The Florida race builds on the success of the EVO Sessions event held in March 2025 at the same venue.

February will bring a double-header in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, under the lights, while Spain will host its first-ever Formula E race in Madrid at the historic Circuito de Madrid-Jarama on 21 March. This marks the first World Championship motorsport event in the Spanish capital since 1989.

Returning fan favourites such as Berlin, Monaco, Tokyo, and Shanghai are all part of the mix, with each of those cities set to host double-header weekends. Monaco, often hailed as the crown jewel of motorsport, will again welcome back-to-back races in May, following its successful consecutive race debut earlier this year.

The calendar wraps up in London on 15–16 August 2026 with a double-header at the ExCeL Arena, bringing the GEN3 Evo era to a close before the GEN4 car takes over in the following season.

Two additional locations are still under negotiation and will be announced later following final approval from the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

Sustainability remains central to the planning of the championship. Race weekends have been strategically grouped by continent to reduce freight-related carbon emissions.

Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E, said: “This calendar is our most competitive yet, blending exciting new and existing venues with legendary circuits that define Formula E. With greater attention on calendar stability, we’re becoming easier to find, engage with and attend, unlocking greater fan loyalty and love.”

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, added: “With at least two fantastic new circuits joining the impressive roster, including what will be a home race for myself in Madrid that has long been a goal of mine, we’re enhancing the diversity of what fans can expect while staying true to our DNA with a blend of city street and built circuit venues.”

Marek Nawarecki, Director of FIA Circuit Sport Department, said: “The Season 12 calendar provides a world-class platform to showcase Formula E at its very best whilst offering a balanced presence in different regions, especially in those where the EV industry is developing.”

The upcoming season is expected to continue the series’ momentum, fuelled by growing global viewership and rising interest in electric mobility and sustainability.