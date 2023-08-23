FUJIFILM India unveils immersive Fujifilm X-Space in Delhi alongside celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani

FUJIFILM India has opened its flagship store, the "Fujifilm X-Space," in Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi. The inauguration was attended by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, along with FUJIFILM India's leadership. Notable photographers also participated in the launch event.

The Fujifilm X-Space store offers a variety of products, including cameras, lenses, Instax instant cameras, and binoculars. It aims to create an environment for photography enthusiasts to engage with the products before making purchase decisions. The store will also host activities such as workshops and events like "Day with X-series," "Day with GFX-series," and "Day with Fujinon."

The store's opening in Lajpat Nagar is a step towards providing a dedicated space for photography enthusiasts to explore Fujifilm cameras. The location aims to offer a tangible experience for customers interested in photography products. This move aligns with Fujifilm's commitment to fostering a connection between its innovations and the photography community.

Highlighting its comprehensive product range, celebrity photographer Ratnani stated, "As an X Ambassador for Fujifilm, I am thrilled to see this new avenue for photography enthusiasts to get hands-on experience with the latest cameras, lenses, and Instax products. The Fujifilm X-Space at Lajpat Nagar is poised to become a hub for creative inspiration."

Speaking about the Fujifilm X-Space launch, Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India, said, "The launch of Fujifilm X-Space which is our first flagship experience zone in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi, is a significant stride in our journey, expanding accessibility and choices for our valued customers and photography enthusiasts alike. Recognizing the market's inclination for providing consumers with experiencing a product only, without the pressure of buying, we have established this hub to offer a tactile experience in-line with our commitment to innovation.”

Arun Babu, Head of Digital Camera, Instax, and Optical Devices Business, FUJIFILM India, shared, "The concept of Fujifilm X-Space has been very close to my heart, and I am very happy to introduce this to our channel partners, end-users and photography enthusiast. The beauty of this concept is in the fact that it is an “only experience” driven store which showcases our portfolio from mirrorless camera lenses which costs a few thousand to Fujinon Premista cine lenses which costs over two million rupees. This company-owned, run and managed concept will act as a point of experience for all our stakeholders across the country for them to visit and see the innovation and technology that Fujifilm brings to the Industry.”

Fujifilm X-Space is now open for customers.