GIGABYTE launches AI-enhanced AORUS MASTER 16 gaming laptop in India

GIGABYTE has officially launched its flagship AI-powered gaming laptop, the AORUS MASTER 16, in India. The high-end machine integrates cutting-edge hardware with intelligent software designed to offer a seamless user experience for gamers and creators alike. This latest release is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX and supports up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPUs, ensuring top-tier performance and graphics fidelity.

One of the standout features is GiMATE, GIGABYTE’s in-house AI agent that enables intuitive control through a “Press and Speak” function. Built on a large language model, GiMATE allows users to interact with the laptop using voice commands to adjust power modes, cooling systems, and audio profiles, among other settings.

“With the rise of generative AI, users now expect more from their devices, not just performance, but intelligence,” said Supriya Mankame, Deputy General Manager of GIGABYTE India. “The launch of our flagship AORUS MASTER 16 in India reflects our vision to stay ahead of the curve and lead the next wave of intelligent computing.”

Cooling performance is another highlight of the AORUS MASTER 16, featuring the WINDFORCE INFINITY EX system that supports up to 230-watt thermal power. With a vapour chamber, 158 asymmetric ultra-thin fan blades, and a 3D VortX circulation system, the setup offers quiet operation and efficient thermal dissipation, even under heavy workloads.

The laptop also promises an immersive audiovisual experience. The OLED display comes with Dolby Vision HDR support, offering vivid visuals and deep contrast. Audio is handled by dual-force speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos, ensuring an enveloping soundstage that adjusts to different usage scenarios.

Notably, the AORUS MASTER 16 has won the COMPUTEX 2025 Best Choice Award, recognising its advanced AI performance, user-centric design, and overall innovation.

Priced from ₹3,15,000, the AORUS MASTER 16 will be available soon on Amazon and Flipkart.