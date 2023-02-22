Godrej introduces anti-water leakage tech in ACs; check details here

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Godrej addresses the split ac water leakage problem for consumers with its patent-pending technology.

This new leak proof split AC has been priced at Rs 48,900

The AC will come with 10-year compressor warranty and finance options

Water leakage from split air conditioners can be a major inconvenience for homeowners. Industry estimates suggest that around 85 per cent of AC users will experience this problem at least once during the product's lifetime, making it a key concern for consumers. Water leakage not only affects the aesthetics of the room, but it can also have costly repercussions such as damage to wall paint, wallpaper, and electrical short circuits that could be hazardous. Additionally, damp walls can lead to mold growth, which can pose potential health risks for toddlers and asthmatic patients.

Godrej, a leading appliances manufacturer, aims to offer a permanent solution to this problem with the launch of its leak-proof split air conditioner. Claimed to be India's first, it is available for purchase at Rs 48,900 and comes with a 10-year inverter compressor warranty. To make the purchase more affordable, easy finance options are also available.

According to the company, the all-new Anti-Leak Technology incorporated in Godrej Leak Proof Split ACs offers a host of other relevant technologies and features. These include the 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Technology that can be set according to the number of people in the room to help save energy, i-sense technology to match the set temperature for maximum comfort, powerful cooling even at 52°C with lower derating, inverter technology for power-saving, and ecofriendly R32 refrigerant that has zero ozone depletion and low global warming potential. Additionally, it has 100 per cent copper coils, and connecting pipe and anti-corrosive blue fins are fitted for efficiency, durability, and resistance to corrosion.

Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice President of Godrej Appliances, stated, "After multiple trials at our research and design centers, we have perfected the Anti-Leak technology and pioneered India's first Leak Proof Split AC, which promises consumers much-needed relief from the problem of leaking ACs that has plagued them for a long time." He also added that the company expects over 2x growth in AC sales compared to last year with the robust product portfolio for the upcoming summer season."

Patent pending, this new technology and air conditioner has been designed under Godrej’s brand philosophy of "Things Made Thoughtfully".

