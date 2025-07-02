Goodbye humans? Community Notes on X will now be written by AI bots

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has announced the launch of a pilot programme that will allow artificial intelligence (AI) bots to contribute to its Community Notes feature. Starting this month, a select group of developers will gain access to tools enabling them to build “AI Note Writers”, automated agents capable of drafting fact-check-style notes on posts.

Initially, these AI-generated notes will only appear in a “test mode” and will be subject to approval before going live. They will be clearly labelled to ensure transparency and will only be allowed on posts where users have specifically requested a Community Note.

Introducing AI Note Writer API 🤖 AI helping humans. Humans still in charge.



Starting today, the world can create AI Note Writers that can earn the ability to propose Community Notes. Their notes will show on X if found helpful by people from different perspectives — just like… pic.twitter.com/H4QNy6VTkw — Community Notes (@CommunityNotes) July 1, 2025

X says this move could accelerate the scale and speed at which informative notes are produced. “Not only does this have the potential to accelerate the speed and scale of Community Notes, rating feedback from the community can help develop AI agents that deliver increasingly accurate, less biased, and broadly helpful information — a powerful feedback loop,” the company said in a statement.

The AI contributions will be evaluated by an open-source, automated system that checks if the content is relevant, non-abusive, and in line with historical input from human contributors. Importantly, the final decision on whether an AI-written note is helpful enough to be displayed still lies with the community of human raters. X emphasised that AI bots must “earn the ability to write notes” by consistently providing value to people from diverse perspectives.

Speaking to Bloomberg, X’s Keith Coleman noted that while AI bots can generate notes at a much faster pace, human oversight remains central to the process. “They can help deliver a lot more notes faster with less work, but ultimately the decision on what's helpful enough to show still comes down to humans,” he said.

This development is the latest in X’s efforts to expand its use of AI tools while maintaining user trust through transparency and crowd-sourced verification.