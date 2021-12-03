Google brings on Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu for Pixel 6 campaigns

Google has decided to bring on actor Simu Liu to shoot Pixel 6 ads. Liu will also be a part of Google’s ‘Watch with Me’ series. Last seen in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, Liu has officially been picked as the brand ambassador for Pixel 6.

Liu is going to be a part of a series of digital ads and social media posts that will “contextualise some of the phones’ most interesting features in a style that puts Simu’s personality front and centre”.

“I’ve been trying out the Pixel 6 Pro for a couple of weeks now, and I’m excited to share my thoughts on Pixel with the world,” Liu said in his social media posts.

Told my parents I "got a job at @GoogleCanada" and they've never looked happier!



Am I leaving important details out? Maybe. Am I just here to help promote the new #Pixel6? Absolutely. Do I even know how to code?! Not a chance.



Still... don't ruin this for me.@MadeByGoogle pic.twitter.com/GsNOWRzKxF — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) December 1, 2021

The company believes that a feature-focused advertising campaign is going to educate people better about the Pixel 6’s various software capabilities, particularly the camera features.

“In my industry, everyone tends to gravitate towards one way of communicating. But I think it’s time for me to make a change and shake things up with Google,” Liu said.

Liu’s ads for Pixel 6 are going to appear over the holiday season and it is not known if they will air on television. The actor has 1.9 million followers on Instagram and about 775,000 Twitter followers and is going to be sharing these ads on both platforms.

“Simu Liu has captured the hearts of Canadians with his inspirational story and newfound stardom, and we’re excited to continue telling that story through the Pixel 6,” said Laura Pearce, Head of Marketing, Google Canada.

This upcoming campaign from Google is one of its most high-profile marketing ventures taken up for its devices yet.

