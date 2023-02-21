Google Chrome users will see increased battery life on Windows laptops, Macs

Google has recently released new optimization features that aim to improve the battery life and memory usage of its Chrome desktop web browser. The Energy Saver and Memory Saver modes are now available to Chrome 110 desktops for Mac, Windows, and Chromebooks globally. These new features and changes are expected to boost the performance of laptops as well enhance the battery life.

Chrome Memory Saver

One of the new features on Google Chrome is called Memory Saver mode and it allows users to free up RAM by putting unused tabs to sleep. The resulting power savings will be spent on more demanding activities, ultimately leaving you with a smoother browsing experience.

We all know that one person who has a million tabs open on their browser. The Memory Saver feature will help them open tabs without any guilt, as these inactive tabs are still visible and can be reloaded at any time. Additionally, frequently used websites can be marked as exempt from Memory Saver, ensuring they run at maximum performance at all times.

Chrome Energy Saver



Energy Saver mode limits any unnecessary background website activity, such as visual effects and animations, allowing for more efficient use of power. This feature can be activated either when the device's battery level is reduced to 20 per cent or as soon as the device is unplugged from the power source. This new feature will enhance battery life on laptops.

These optimization features come enabled by default on Chrome 110, but users can always disable them by accessing the Performance tab of the system settings. Once the features are activated, Chrome users are expected to witness better battery and better overall performance.

