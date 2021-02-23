Google Cloud gets full cloud service provider tag; eyes public sector for growth in India

Google Cloud has achieved a full Cloud Service Provider empanelment by successfully completing an audit from India's Ministry of Electronics and IT? (MeitY), a top official said on Tuesday.

The empanelment will enable the Indian public sector to deploy on Google Cloud, Managing Director Bikram Singh Bedi said in a blogpost on Tuesday. This includes government agencies at the central and state level, and public sector undertakings across sectors from power to financial services.

"The next phase of our commitment to customers in India sees us working to deliver on the needs of public sector organisations," Bedi wrote in the blogpost titled 'Solving for the Indian Public Sector with Google Cloud'.

Designed, built, and operated with security at its core, Google Cloud strives to help enterprises digitally transform to better serve their customers, and empower their employees.

"Google Cloud is designed, built, and operated with security at its core. As we continue to invest in further evolving our infrastructure and expanding our reach into regulated industries; public sector organisations in India can now leverage the power of the cloud to accelerate digital services and to drive innovation," he said.

Many large Indian organisations including Wipro, Sharechat, TVS ASL, ICICI Prudential, Nobroker.com, Cleartrip, and others use Google Cloud.

"We are also gearing up to launch our GCP (Google Cloud Platform) region in Delhi this year, which will be our second cloud region in India since our technical infrastructure in Mumbai was launched in 2017," Bedi said in the blog post.

