Google Home beats Amazon Echo; India among those behind this role reversal says report

Google Home and Amazon Echo are without a doubt the top contenders in the smart speakers segment. According to a report by Canalys, smart speakers are the fastest growing technology segment in the first quarter of this year. Compared to same quarter last year, the segment grew 210 per cent. Another major development in this segment is the new market leader.

Google Home has, for the first time since its launch, overtaken Amazon Echo in the smart speakers market. Out of the total 9 million units shipped during Q1 2018, Google managed to outsell Amazon by a good 7 lakh units. While Amazon sold 2.5 million units, Google Home reached a score of 3.2 million units. Since last year, the tables have turned dramatically in favour of Google Home.











Amazon had a clear dominance in the market with a market share of 79.6 per cent and Google was at 19.3 per cent. Google registered a staggering growth of 483 per cent since last year. It seems Amazon, that was first to the party is finally losing its initial lead in the smart speaker segment.







According to the report, Google is able to outdo Amazon due to its increased reach into new markets, such as India, where it is partnering with network carriers like Jio and ACT Fibernet to get new buyers.







On the other hand, US market share fell below 50 per cent for the first time in this segment. China and South Korea are among the top countries to enter this new trend of smart speakers.







While the top two smart speakers are at war, the third and fourth are in their own tussle. Chinese companies, Alibaba and Xiaomi are on the third and fourth places respectively. Alibaba managed to scoop 11.8 per cent share in comparison to Xiaomi's 7 per cent. Xiaomi is expected to up their game in the smart speaker segement this year.