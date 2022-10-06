Google launches Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro in India, available for pre-order starting today

After a hiatus of two years, Google is once again bringing its flagship Pixel smartphones to India. The two new devices – Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are available for pre-orders starting today and will be available for purchase from October 13 on Flipkart. Powered by Google’s next-generation Tensor G2 processor and running Android 13, the Pixel 7 is priced at Rs 59,999 and the Pixel 7 Pro at Rs 84,999.

Launch Offers

Just like the Apple iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Fold, even Google Pixel 7 series has some launch offers. There is a Rs 6,000 Cashback on a Pixel 7 purchase and Rs 8,500 cashback on the purchase of a Pixel 7 Pro. Google says there might be some additional Flipkart platform offers that may be applicable.

Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro features

Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch display with smaller bezels and has a zirconia-blasted aluminium soft finish. The phone will be available in three colours - Snow, Obsidian, and new Lemongrass. Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch immersive display, a polished aluminium frame and a camera bar. The aluminium enclosure for both phones is made of 100 per cent recycled material.

Running Android 13, the devices will be powered by a next-gen processor custom-built for Pixel with Google's advanced machine learning and speech recognition.

In addition, devices get next-gen Super Res zoom, up to two times faster Night Sight processing, sharper photos with Face Unblur, and new features like Cinematic Blur.

Users can extend camera range with Super Res Zoom up to 8x on Pixel 7, and up to 30x on Pixel 7 Pro, for sharp and quality images from a distance. The phones also offer optical quality similar to a dedicated 2x telephoto lens for Pixel 7 and a 10x telephoto lens for Pixel 7 Pro.

The Pixel 7 Pro also comes with Macro Focus, which delivers Pixel HDR+ photo quality from as close as 3 cm, enabling photo capture with full sharpness and vivid colour. Photo Unblur, a Google Photos feature coming first to Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, will use machine learning to improve blurry pictures — even old ones. Users can also touch up those photos and easily remove distractions with Magic Eraser.

With Pixel 7’s speech recognition technology, the phone will be able to transcribe audio messages on Google’s Messages app. Claiming to be the most secure Google phones ever, they feature Tensor G2 and the Titan M2 security chip, with multiple layers of security to help keep users safe and secure. Titan M2 makes the phones more resilient to sophisticated attacks. The phones also come with a faster, more secure under-display fingerprint reader and Face Unlock.