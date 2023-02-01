Google Layoffs: Head of mental health and wellbeing fired after 15 years of service

Layoffs in the tech sector have been happening since the last quarter of 2022. However, Google and Amazon started 2023 by announcing their biggest rounds of layoffs. One of the 12,000 employees who were laid off was Google's head of Mental Health and Wellbeing, Cristin Maczko, who had been with the company for 15 years, working in various analytics and finance roles before pivoting to lead the Mental Health and Wellbeing team in 2021.

Maczko shared her experience of being laid off in a LinkedIn post. The exit comes at a time when the remaining Google employees seem to be going through a tough time due to uncertainties caused by the layoffs. Google has not formally announced if the Metal Health and Wellbeing wing will continue to function.

However, Maczko's post highlights that 'many' in the Mental Health and Wellbeing team have been fired in the latest round of layoffs at Google. She also encouraged those who are left in the team. Maczko said, "To those who remain, Googlers need you more than ever now, and I am excited to see what you will do."

Impact of Layoffs on Existing Employees

Earlier this week, we reported how the morale of some of the remaining Google employees was impacted due to the layoffs. A Google employee recently shared their observations on the company's morale ten days after the layoffs. The information was shared on Blind, a professional community app that verifies users through official email addresses. The employee stated that morale at Google is generally "okay," however, there has been a decline in the cloud division. The insider also advised against pursuing employment in the cloud division due to low morale.

The discussion was sparked by an Amazon worker on a visa who was worried about the risk of future layoffs. In response, the Google employee advised that the current environment may not be the best time to join Google, especially in the cloud division.

Also read: Google employee shares experience of getting laid off at 2 AM just days after becoming a parent