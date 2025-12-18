Google leverages UPI network to launch digital credit card ‘Flex’

Google has launched a digital-first, UPI-powered co-branded credit card ecosystem in India dubbed “Flex” by Google Pay. The tech giant has partnered with Axis Bank to bring the Google Pay Flex Axis Bank Credit Card for seamless UPI-based credit payments. The new digital credit card payments will be backed by the RuPay network and are integrated within the Google Pay app, making everyday credit transactions easier.

Flex by Google Pay: What it is and how it works

Gone are the days of traditional cards for credit payments, as Google has introduced its UPI-first design for credit payments. Now users can simply scan and make payments through UPI, but the money will be borrowed from their credit line, and it will not be debited from their savings account.

Flex is directly integrated into the Google Pay app; hence, users can register for the Google Pay Flex Axis Bank Credit Card directly via the app. Just fill out the digital application, wait for the approvals, and you’re good to go. Google said, “It gives you the freedom to scan and pay at millions of offline merchants or checkout on your favourite apps, for small or big payments.”

In addition to digital credit card payments, Google Pay will provide users with a “comprehensive card management,” which will include transaction limits, blocking/unblocking the card, resetting the PIN, and viewing card details. Therefore, users will have greater in-app control for online usage.

In addition, Google Pay will also reward users for payments. For every eligible transaction, users can earn Stars, in which 1 Star means Re 1. These stars can then be redeemed for future Flex payments, removing the need to wait for a monthly statement cycle. Flex by Google Pay is rolling out to users in India; however, users will have to join the waitlist to get started with the process.