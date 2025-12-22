'Google Maps' thieves arrested: Used navigation app as tool to scout targets in Indian cities

A gang of burglars, who used modern technology to plan an interstate crime spree, has been dismantled by police in Jharkhand. The group, consisting of three men from Bihar, reportedly used Google Maps to scout for wealthy residential targets across Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar.

The arrests follow a series of daring break-ins that had local authorities on high alert. According to East Singhbhum Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Piyush Pandey, the gang moved away from traditional "casing" methods such as physical reconnaissance, in favour of digital tools.

Advertisement

The thieves may have used the app’s satellite imagery and street-view features to virtually "walk" through affluent neighbourhoods from their mobile phones. By zooming in on high-resolution photos, they could have identified large houses with weak boundary walls or secluded entry points, effectively scouting targets from hundreds of miles away without ever drawing suspicion from neighbours.

A Digital Trail

The gang’s luck finally ran out following a burglary in the Golmuri area of Jamshedpur on 19th September. After the homeowner, Rishabh Kumar, lodged a formal complaint, a special investigation team was formed. By combining CCTV footage with technical intelligence and mobile tracking, the police successfully traced the suspects back to Patna.

The arrested men have been identified as Vikas Kumar (27), Raju Kumar (49), and Mohammad Irfan (26). During the raid, officers recovered a firearm, live ammunition, and a collection of stolen gold jewellery, alongside tools used for the break-ins.

Advertisement

The "Hit-and-Run" Strategy

Investigators revealed that the gang operated with a highly mobile strategy. They would travel to a new town, use mapping apps to pick a target, commit the crime, and immediately flee across state borders to evade local police. This digital approach allowed them to strike at least six different homes in the region over recent months.

"They kept moving from one city to another in the three adjoining states," SSP Pandey explained. "The use of Google Maps meant they didn't need local accomplices to identify affluent areas or plan their routes."

This case highlights a growing trend of criminals adopting modern software for illicit ends. While apps like Google Maps are essential for daily navigation, they are increasingly being exploited for reconnaissance by tech-savvy thieves.

Advertisement

The three suspects were placed in judicial custody on Saturday as the police continue to investigate whether they were involved in further unsolved robberies. Local authorities have urged residents to stay vigilant and ensure their home security systems are robust, as criminals find new ways to use technology to their advantage.