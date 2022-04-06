Google Maps to get toll prices to help plan trips better

To help users plan their trips better and make the choice between toll roads and regular roads, Google is rolling out toll pricing within Google Maps. With the up-to-date toll pricing information coming from local tolling authorities, this new feature will help users find the estimated toll price to their destination even before starting the trip. Toll prices will be rolling out on Android and iOS this month for nearly 2,000 toll roads in India, the U.S., Japan and Indonesia — with more countries coming soon.



Google Maps will estimate the total toll price to your destination based on factors like the cost of using a toll pass or other payment methods, the day of the week, and how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time the user will be crossing it says the company. Users looking to explore alternative routes, Google Maps will continue to provide the option of a toll-free route, where available, alongside options with tolls. A simple tap on the three dots at the top right corner of the directions in Google Maps will let users select the route options and ‘avoid tolls’, if they wish to avoid toll routes completely.

In addition, Google says it has also released new updates for iOS users to make Google Maps easier to use on an Apple Watch or iPhone. The new updates include a new pinned trip widget, direct navigation from the Apple Watch, and Google Maps integration into Siri and the shortcuts app.

The new pinned trip widget will help people access trips they have pinned in their Go Tab right from the iOS home screen — making it even easier to get directions. Users can check out the arrival time, the next departure for the chosen public transport trip, and even a suggested route for those looking to drive. Apple Watch users will soon be able to get directions on Google Maps directly from their Watch. Starting in a few weeks, it will no longer be required to begin navigation from an iPhone – tapping the Google Maps shortcut on their Apple Watch app will launch the navigation automatically on the Apple Watch itself. Users can also add the ‘Take me home’ complication to their Watch, and tap it to start navigating home on Google Maps.

The new widgets and other updated experiences will be available on the latest version of the Google Maps app.

