Google might bring AI text-to-image generator on Android with Gboard keyboard

In a recent APK (Android Package Kit) teardown, conducted by 9to5Google, it has been revealed that the latest beta version of Gboard - 12.7.05.507749191 - contains lines of code that mention an "Imagen Keyboard." This has sparked speculation about the possible integration of Imagen technology into Gboard, which could offer a whole new level of image creation and sharing capabilities.

For those unfamiliar with Imagen, it is a text-to-image generator that is similar to DALL-E 2, a popular image generator developed by OpenAI. Imagen is capable of creating images based on requests submitted to it. However, in side-to-side comparisons, more people preferred Imagen's results to DALL-E's, according to Google's research.

The inclusion of Imagen technology in Gboard could help people communicate through images. Gboard already offers a range of image-creation tools, including stickers, emojis, and GIFs. However, Imagen's advanced technology could take this to the next level, allowing users to create custom images based on their requests.

Businesses could use Gboard with Imagen technology to create custom images for their branding and marketing campaigns. This would provide a new level of creativity and customisation that could help them stand out from the competition. Additionally, this integration could make Gboard an even more powerful tool for social media. The ability to create and share custom images quickly and easily could drive engagement and help users stand out in a crowded social media landscape.

A quick note, the inclusion of Imagen technology in Gboard has not been confirmed, and there is no guarantee that it will be implemented in the final version.

Also read

Instagram now lets users post GIFs in comments, here's how it works

Elon Musk says his Twitter posts were not boosted, plans to take legal action against employee