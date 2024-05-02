Guess what Google paid Apple for default search engine status. A staggering $22 billion

Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc, paid Apple $20 billion in 2022 for Google to be the default search engine in the Safari browser on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

The information was revealed in court documents Google provided in its antitrust dispute with the United States Department of Justice, reported Bloomberg.

The DoJ has accused Google of having a monopoly on search, and in the lawsuit against Google, the search engine deal with Apple has been a major focus.

In November, lawsuit documents indicated that Google was paying 36 percent of the total revenue that it earns from searches conducted on Safari, and now it turns out that equates to $20 billion.

Google has been the default search engine on Apple devices since 2002, though the deal has been renegotiated several times. Apple and Google have worked to keep the terms of the search engine agreement under wraps during the trial and before, but it has been well known that Google is paying Apple billions per year.

Google is the default search engine on Apple devices in most countries, but users can opt to swap to Yahoo, Bing, DuckDuckGo, and Ecosia as alternatives. Changing browser engines requires opening up the Safari settings.

In Europe, the Digital Markets Act has required Apple to make changes to how browsers work. Users can choose a default browser when setting up their ‌iPhone‌, and there are more options than the handful of providers that Apple allows in the United States.

If Google loses the antitrust lawsuit against it, the deal between Apple and Google could be dissolved. Closing arguments are expected on Thursday and Friday, with the judge's ruling set to come later in 2024.

Initially a free arrangement, it evolved into a lucrative deal where, by May 2021, Google was paying Apple over $1 billion monthly. In 2020, the figure was 17.5 percent of Apple's total operating income.

Other figures were also disclosed by the filing. Microsoft tried to take over as the default search engine with Bing by offering 90 percent of its advertising revenue. Bing was even offered up for sale to Apple in 2020.

