Leaked: Google Pixel 10 series launch on August 13 with upgraded AI, camera, performance

Google is reportedly gearing up to launch its Pixel 10 series on 13 August, marking a return to the mid-August release window first adopted last year for the Pixel 9 series. Multiple sources, including reliable leaker @MysteryLupin and a report by Android Headlines, confirm that the event date is locked in, with pre-orders expected to go live the same day and shipments beginning 20 August, two days earlier than last year’s rollout.

Advertisement

Related Articles

This follows closely on the heels of an exclusive Pixel Superfans event in London, where Google has invited selected invitees to get a sneak peek at the upcoming devices. Despite earlier speculation that the Superfans preview might indicate an earlier launch, it now seems clear that Google will stick to its August timeline.

Four Models, Familiar Design, and a Powerful New Chip

This year’s Pixel lineup is expected to include four models: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The overall design remains largely unchanged, with flat edges, horizontal camera bar, and slim bezels reminiscent of the Pixel 9 Pro. However, some significant upgrades are expected under the hood.

The entire range is said to be powered by Google’s next-gen Tensor G5 chip, reportedly manufactured by TSMC. This move could lead to better performance, improved power efficiency, and address long-standing heating and battery concerns from earlier models.

Advertisement

Android 16 with On-Device AI Features

On the software front, the Pixel 10 series is expected to debut with Android 16, featuring deeper AI integration. New tools may include Video Generative ML for editing footage, Speak-to-Tweak voice commands for Google Photos, and Sketch-to-Image capabilities that turn rough drawings into realistic images, all handled on-device to preserve speed and privacy.

Camera Enhancements and Strategic Downgrades

One of the more surprising developments could be the introduction of a triple-camera setup on the base Pixel 10, a feature previously exclusive to the Pro models. However, some leaks also suggest that Google may use older sensors from the Pixel 9a, including a possible downgrade in the ultra-wide lens. Even so, Google’s signature computational photography is likely to maintain strong image performance.

Advertisement

What to Expect

With just over two months to go, leaks suggest the Pixel 10 series won’t be a dramatic overhaul, but rather a polished update focusing on AI features, refined performance, and incremental hardware upgrades. Design continuity and a familiar user experience seem to be part of the strategy, while meaningful improvements under the surface aim to keep the Pixel line competitive.

Stay tuned to Business Today for more details as we approach the official unveiling.