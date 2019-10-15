Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL launch today: Start time, how to live stream, expected features

Months after various speculations around much-awaited Google Pixel and 4 XL, Google will launch these smartphones at its 'Made by Google' event in New York today. Google Pixel devices are trying to make a space for themselves in the premium segment dominated by Apple's iPhone, Samsung's Galaxy S series and the Galaxy Note series smartphones. Both these companies have recently come up with new smartphones like iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max and Galaxy Note 10 and 10 Plus. And, today's event will be keenly watched in terms of what Google has to offer for its fans across the world.

The Made by Google event starts at 7.30 pm IST.

How to watch

All the latest updates on Google's 'Made by Google' event will be available on BusinessToday.In. You can also watch a key coverage of the event on IndiaToday.In. Additionally, Google will also live stream the event on YouTube.

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL specifications

Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will reportedly come with 5.7-inch and 6.3-inch AMOLED display respectively. The display, as per rumours, will dynamically adjust the refresh rate between 60Hz and 90Hz. There are chances that the new Pixel 4 series devices won't come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC and will carry the last generation Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The phone also comes with USB Type-C port and speaker cut-outs placed on the bottom.

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL cameras

Pixel 4 and 4XL are expected to have bezels that will house the front camera and facial scanning system. Both the Pixel 4 series devices are expected to offer a dual rear camera with a 12-MP sensor and a 16-MP telephoto lens.

Face unlock and motion sensors

Pixel 4 series will come with Soli radar chip to enable secure face to unlock feature similar to Apple's Face ID. The Soli chip can also sense motion and gestures and will allow users to use hand gestures to skip songs, snooze alarms and silence phone calls.

Price and colours

Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL are expected to be priced at around Rs 70,000 and Rs 85,000 respectively for the 128GB variants. The phones will come in three colour variants -- Clearly White, Just Black and Oh So Orange.

