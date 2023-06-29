Google Pixel Fold's inner display too fragile? Screen breaking with ‘lightest possible usage’

The Google Pixel Fold, a highly anticipated foldable smartphone that has not been released in India yet, has encountered a major weakness in its design. Ron Amadeo, a reviewer from Ars Technica, experienced a broken inner display after just four days of usage. The incident occurred despite what he described as ‘the lightest possible usage of a phone.’

Amadeo's Pixel Fold now displays a pure white screen on the bottom portion, accompanied by a small band of overly bright pixels above. Furthermore, the affected area is unresponsive to taps, rendering the screen completely unusable. Upon inspection, Amadeo discovered a visible gap between the Pixel Fold's bezel and the plastic screen protector. In this exposed area, a minute speck of dust was present, which likely punctured the display when the phone was folded shut.

While the gap between the screen protector and bezel is a common feature among foldable phones, the Pixel Fold's bezels are notably shorter than those of other foldable devices. This design characteristic increases the potential for contact between both sides of the inner display when the phone is closed, exacerbating the vulnerability of the device to damage from foreign objects.

In a Reddit post on r/GooglePixel, user marcusr_uk shared their unfortunate experience with the Google Pixel Fold. After just a few hours of usage, a bright pink line suddenly appeared across the device's inner screen, causing significant concern.

It is crucial for users of foldable devices, including the Pixel Fold, to exercise extra caution in preventing visible specks of dirt from accumulating on the inner display. While this advice generally applies to all foldables, the specific focus should be on the protector/bezel gap in the case of the Pixel Fold. Failure to take adequate care may result in damage similar to Amadeo's unfortunate experience.

