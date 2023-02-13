Google Search boss warns about one major flaw in ChatGPT and other AI chatbots

AI chatbots are all the rage in the world. ChatGPT is the most popular name in this field and it is only growing in popularity. But how do you expect to proceed when one of the front-runners in the AI race decides to warn you about its major flaw? That's what happened when Prabhakar Raghavan, head of Google Search warned people of one of the major pitfalls of AI chatbots like ChatGPT.

In a recent interview with Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper, Raghavan spoke out against the potential dangers of artificial intelligence in chatbots. He warned of the phenomenon of "hallucination" in AI, where a machine may provide a convincing but entirely fabricated answer. Raghavan stressed the importance of minimizing this occurrence and upholding responsibility to the public.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, has been facing competition from the highly popular chatbot, ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, which is backed by Microsoft with an investment of around $10 billion. Last week, Alphabet introduced its own chatbot, Bard, but the launch was marred by a costly mistake when the software shared inaccurate information in a promotional video. The incident resulted in the company losing $100 billion in market value.

Alphabet is still in the process of user testing Bard and has not yet announced a public release date. Raghavan emphasized the company's sense of urgency in the race to keep up with ChatGPT, but also their responsibility to not mislead the public.

