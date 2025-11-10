Google showcases 9 AI learning tools to transform how students study

The way students learn is evolving rapidly, driven by the integration of artificial intelligence in education. Google says India is already leading this transformation, with students embracing AI-powered tools to enhance understanding and confidence.

In its new position paper, AI and the Future of Learning, Google highlights that AI learning tools must go beyond providing quick answers. Instead, they should foster curiosity, critical thinking and self-discovery. The company says its tools are grounded in learning science and designed to make education more engaging and effective.

Advertisement

“For example, in Gemini, people can choose a Guided Learning path that helps them unearth the answer instead of just giving it away,” Google said in a statement. “NotebookLM helps you study better using your own sources and turning content into quizzes, flashcards or immersive audio or video experiences. We’ve added ways to make Search more conversational, too, so students can ask questions as they learn on those platforms.”

Here are nine new and updated AI-powered features that aim to make learning smarter, faster and more interactive across Google’s key platforms:

Gemini

Guided Learning for Deeper Understanding

Gemini now helps students break down complex problems with adaptive explanations and multimodal responses. Instead of offering direct answers, it poses open-ended questions to encourage exploration and critical thinking.

Advertisement

Smart Prep Tools for Exams

Students can create flashcards, study guides and interactive quizzes instantly from text, class notes or even photos of handwritten material.

Talk Through Problems with Gemini Live

Using voice and camera, students can converse with Gemini in real time. The tool allows users to point their phone at a maths problem and receive instant, spoken explanations. This feature builds on Google’s Project Astra research.

NotebookLM

Transform Research into Audio and Video Overviews

NotebookLM can turn research documents into narrated summaries in multiple Indian languages. New upgrades also allow users to create visual Video Overviews powered by Gemini’s Nano Banana image generation model.

Mind Maps for Smarter Organisation

Students can create interactive Mind Maps to connect ideas, themes and materials beyond linear notes.

Advertisement

Create Interactive Study Aids

NotebookLM automatically generates flashcards and quizzes from uploaded notes and documents, helping learners test themselves across entire syllabuses.

Generate Tailored Study Documents

Users can instantly produce briefings, study guides and summaries that align with specific topics or industries, with the AI suggesting relevant templates and structures.

Google Search

Search What You See with Lens in AI Mode

Students can now ask questions about diagrams and visuals directly through Lens. The feature supports multiple Indian languages, improving accessibility.

Live, Interactive Help with Search Live

Rolling out in English and Hindi, Search Live lets users combine camera and voice input to get contextual assistance instantly. For instance, pointing the camera at a geometry problem will prompt AI-powered hints or detailed explanations.