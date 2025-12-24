Google slashes Gemini AI and Google One prices by half: Check eligibility and India plans

Google has announced a major price reduction for its premium AI and cloud storage services, offering a 50% discount on annual subscriptions for a limited period. This aggressive pricing strategy appears designed to draw new users into the "Google AI Pro" and "Google One" ecosystems as the battle for dominance in the generative AI market accelerates.

Advertisement

The Google AI Pro Annual Discount

The flagship offer provides a flat 50% discount on the Google AI Pro annual plan. This premium tier is aimed at power users, offering high-level access to the Gemini 3 Pro model and the "Nano Banana Pro" suite. Subscribers also benefit from "Deep Research" capabilities and the "Veo 3.1 Fast" tool for high-speed video generation.

Beyond the AI tools, the subscription includes the standard 2TB of cloud storage, which is shared across Google Drive, Photos, and Gmail. It also integrates the Gemini chatbot directly into Google Workspace products, allowing users to draft emails and documents using AI assistance.

Terms and Eligibility

The offer is exclusively available to new subscribers who have not previously held a premium Google AI Pro or Google One account. It is a time-sensitive deal, currently scheduled to expire on 15 January 2026.

Advertisement

Importantly, the plan is set to auto-renew at the full standard rate once the initial 12-month discounted period ends. For example, in the US market, the price falls from approximately $199.99 (Approximately Rs 17,950) to $99.99 (Approximately Rs 8,975) for the first year, but the subsequent year will be charged at the full rate of $239.88 (Approximately Rs 21,530). Users who do not wish to continue at the higher price must manually disable the auto-renewal feature.

Standard Google One Price Cuts

Parallel to the AI-focused deals, Google is reportedly running similar half-price promotions for its standard storage tiers. New subscribers in eligible regions can access the Basic 100GB plan for $9.99 (Approximately Rs 900), down from the usual $19.99 (Approximately Rs 1,800) annual cost. The same applies to the standard 2TB Premium plan, which typically charges $99.99 (Approximately Rs 8,975) for a year, but is currently available for $49.99 (Approximately Rs 4,490) for those who require extra storage without the advanced AI processing features.

Advertisement

Availability for Indian Users

While the announcement has created significant interest globally, the 50% discount is currently limited to select regions like the United States. Recent checks indicate that the offer has not yet been extended to the Indian market. However, Indian consumers are advised to monitor the Google One app closely, as the company frequently introduces region-specific discounts to coincide with the New Year or local shopping festivals.