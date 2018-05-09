Google's Smart Compose for Gmail will help you write e-mails; here's how

Google is changing the way we compose an email. At Google I/O 2018 keynote, the company announced the new 'Smart Compose' feature for Gmail. Powered by artificial intelligence, this new feature will help Gmail users to draft emails with ease.

This is an extension to the 'Smart Reply' feature launched last year, which suggests three responses based on the email received in Inbox by Gmail and Allo. Just like predictive text, this Smart Compose feature will suggest complete sentences in the emails, all the way from the opening greetings to the closing statement.

Google explains that this feature works in the background. One can continue to write an email like they normally would and Smart Compose will offer suggestions as one types. If you wish to use the suggestions, you can click on the 'tab' button to use it.

"The Smart Compose feature has been designed to help save time by cutting back on repetitive writing while reducing the chance of spelling and grammatical errors. It can even suggest relevant contextual phrases. For example, if it's Friday it may suggest "Have a great weekend!" as a closing phrase," explains Greg Bullock, Software Engineer, Gmail, in the blog post.

The Smart Compose feature will be rolled out over the next few weeks. The feature will appear in the new Gmail for consumers and will be made available for G Suite customers in the workplace in the coming months. For this, users need to enable the new Gmail by going to Settings and selecting 'Try the new Gmail', followed by allowing 'experimental access' in general settings.