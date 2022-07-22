Google to add Play Store’s app permissions section back after removing it

After removing the app permissions section from the Play Store, Google has announced that it is being brought back in. The company had removed the app permissions info on the Play Store with its Data Safety section which, as The Verge explains, was supposed to “give you an idea of what data apps are collecting and how that data is used”.

Now, as many have pointed out, the information in the Data Safety section came from developers which meant that they could pretty much put in anything there without verification. The information in the app permissions section is generated by Google. When Google removed this section, it basically made it impossible for users to compare the information in the app permissions section with that in the Data Safety section and get a more complete idea about what data an app is collecting and has access to.

Android Developers explained in a series of tweets that Google is bringing the app permissions section soon and that the decision was made based on user feedback.

The Data safety section provides users with a simplified view of how an app collects, shares, & secures user data, but we also want to make app permissions information easily viewable for users to understand an app’s ability to access specific restricted data & actions too. — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) July 21, 2022

“Privacy and transparency are core values in the Android community. We heard your feedback that you find the app permissions section in Google Play useful, and we've decided to reinstate it. The app permissions section will be back shortly,” Android Developers tweeted.

“The Data safety section provides users with a simplified view of how an app collects, shares, & secures user data, but we also want to make app permissions information easily viewable for users to understand an app’s ability to access specific restricted data & actions too,” the handle explained.

Once it does come back on, you should be able to see it along with the Data Safety section on the Play Store.

Google announced the Data Safety section in May last year and it started rolling out in April this year. It is similar to what Apple calls privacy labels on the App Store and for this, developers have to tell Google what they do with the data they collect from users and provide other information like if users can ask for this data to be deleted and if the data is encrypted.

