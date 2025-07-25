Govt bans 25 OTT apps & websites for streaming 'soft porn' content

The Indian government has banned access to approximately 24 to 25 OTT apps and websites accused of distributing sexually explicit and vulgar content. The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) issued the directive to ISPs across India, instructing them to block the platforms for violating IT laws and indecency regulations.

Advertisement

Platforms named in the ban include ULLU, ALTT, Desiflix, Big Shots App, Boomex, MoodX, NeonX VIP, Mojflix, Triflicks, Gulab App, Hulchul, Look Entertainment, Hitprime, HotX VIP, ShowX, and several others. These apps allegedly streamed ‘soft porn’ content disguised as erotic web series, without appropriate moderation.

Violations of Indian IT and Obscenity Laws

The government cited violations under multiple legal provisions, including:

Section 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which penalise the transmission of obscene or sexually explicit material.

Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which punishes obscene acts and songs in public view.

Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, which restricts indecent portrayals of women.

Additionally, under Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act, digital intermediaries lose their safe harbour protection if they fail to act on government notifications to remove illegal content. The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, especially Rule 7, further hold these platforms liable for legal action if they fail to comply.

Advertisement

March 2024 Crackdown Set the Precedent

This action follows a similar crackdown in March 2024, when the MIB blocked 18 OTT platforms for streaming vulgar and obscene content. That enforcement led to the disabling of 19 websites, 10 mobile apps (seven on Google Play Store and three on Apple App Store), and 57 social media accounts linked to platforms like Dreams Films, Voovi, Hunters, Besharams, Rabbit, Xtramood, Chikooflix, Nuefliks, and Hot Shots VIP.

In an official statement at the time, the MIB said it acted in coordination with intermediaries to curb platforms “publishing obscene, vulgar, and, in some instances, pornographic content.”

NCW and NCPCR Raise Red Flags

The platforms have also drawn criticism from national regulatory bodies. In a widely reported incident, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned representatives from ULLU Digital after a web series titled House Arrest was accused of promoting incestuous themes and objectifying women. The NCW questioned what would happen if such content reached their own children and warned of serious consequences.

Advertisement

Similarly, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has expressed concern over the exposure of minors to explicit OTT content, calling for tighter regulations and enforcement.

Union Minister Issues Repeated Warnings

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur has on multiple occasions cautioned OTT platforms against misusing creative freedom to promote obscenity. “Creative freedom does not mean spreading vulgarity and abusing Indian cultural values,” he stated earlier this year.

The government continues to emphasise that OTT platforms must follow established content guidelines and self-regulatory norms. Failure to do so could invite legal action and de-platforming.