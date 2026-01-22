Grok AI to now generate 10 second videos with better audio and visuals, Musk posts on X

The Grok AI chatbot can now create 10-second videos with much better audio and visuals, with its Imagine feature. Elon Musk shared the update by reposting an X user's post.

"Grok Imagine now does 10 second videos with better video and much better audio," he said.

The user wrote that the feature now adds big improvements across the board, with much better audio quality and cleaner audio. They also added that a timer option (to select the video duration) is not available yet, and that the full rollout of this feature is yet to come.

The capabilities and restrictions of this new feature are yet to be tested, but many X users showed growing concerns over it, citing the recent AI deepfake and undressing controversy. However, others praised it, calling it an improvement and a much needed update.