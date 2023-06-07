HCLTech unveils state-of-the-art 5G test lab in Chennai

HCLTech, a global technology company, has announced the inauguration of a state-of-the-art test lab in Chennai, India. This innovative facility aims to empower global telecom infrastructure original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) by providing them with the resources to test and validate 5G solutions.

With its unique capabilities, the lab stands as the first of its kind in India. Equipped with advanced high-end scanners, it allows global OEMs to test both large cellular base stations and small form factor antennas used in a variety of devices, including mobile phones, smart gadgets, health monitoring systems, and remote surveillance systems.

“We’re committed to advancing next-gen mobile telephony with the highest levels of quality, performance and technology. We have a team of highly experienced and skilled engineers to test and verify cellular and non-cellular products with great precision,” said Vijay Guntur, President, Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech.

Currently, the lab is geared towards testing and validating 5G telecom antennas for frequency bands up to 7 GHz. However, its scalable infrastructure allows for the testing of millimetre-wave frequency 5G infrastructure. This flexibility positions HCLTech to assist OEMs and telecom service providers in swiftly and accurately measuring critical parameters.

By leveraging the lab's capabilities, telecom infrastructure OEMs can accelerate their time to market, optimise cellular networks, and deliver seamless connectivity for both voice and data. Guntur further emphasised the importance of these parameters in helping OEMs enhance their product offerings and improve overall performance.

Also Watch: How rich is Nikhil Kamath? All about Zerodha co-founder and one of the youngest philanthropists