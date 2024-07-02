HDFC Bank to temporarily stop UPI services on July 13; check timings, other details

HDFC Bank has announced a scheduled system upgrade on Saturday, 13 July, which will temporarily impact UPI services. The bank claims that the upgrade is aimed at enhancing the bank's performance, capacity, and reliability. The UPI services will be unavailable at two specific times: from 3:00 AM to 3:45 AM and from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM.

NetBanking and Mobile Banking services will be unavailable throughout the entire upgrade period, from 3:00 AM to 4:30 PM. All fund transfer modes, including IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, HDFC Bank account-to-account online transfers, and branch transfers, will also be unavailable throughout the upgrade period.

HDFC Bank customers have been advised to plan their transactions accordingly to avoid any inconvenience during these periods. While the UPI service will experience temporary pauses, several critical services will remain available. Customers can withdraw cash from ATMs using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, although with restricted limits.

Additionally, debit and credit cards can be used on swipe machines at stores, and for online purchases, including through PayZapp, within the restricted limit.

Card management services, such as hotlisting cards and resetting PINs, will remain accessible. Merchants can continue to receive payments via cards, but updates to accounts will occur after the upgrade is complete.

To minimise disruption, HDFC Bank advises customers to withdraw sufficient funds before 7:30 PM on Friday, 12th July 2024, and to plan all fund transfers in advance. The upgrade is scheduled from 3:00 AM to 4:30 PM on 13th July 2024, during a bank holiday to reduce inconvenience. For further details and updates, please visit the HDFC Bank website or contact customer service.