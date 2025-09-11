HMD Vibe 5G launched in India with 50MP camera, 90Hz refresh rate for ₹8,999

HMD has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of three new devices: the HMD Vibe 5G, HMD 101 4G, and HMD 102 4G. The launches aim to cater to a broad range of consumer needs, from affordable 5G smartphones to simple and reliable 4G feature phones.

HMD Vibe 5G: Affordable 5G for First-Time Users

The HMD Vibe 5G marks the company’s entry into the budget 5G smartphone segment. It comes with a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a dual rear camera setup of 50MP main and 2MP depth camera, and an 8MP front camera. The device is powered by a Unisoc T760 6nm octa-core processor and runs on Android 15, offering two years of quarterly security updates.

Additional features include 4GB RAM with 4GB virtual RAM, 128GB internal storage, 5G connectivity across nine bands, a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a dedicated notification light, and a one-year replacement guarantee.

HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G: Simple and Reliable Feature Phones

The HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G are designed for consumers looking for dependable devices with essential features and 4G connectivity. Both models have a 2-inch QQVGA display, USB Type-C support, Bluetooth, dual SIM functionality, and a 1,000mAh battery. They support up to 32GB of external memory and come with FM radio, MP3 player, cloud apps, and local language support.

The devices are designed with large buttons, a torch, and a lanyard hole. The HMD 101 4G is available in Dark Blue, Red, and Blue, while the HMD 102 4G comes in Dark Blue, Red, and Purple, and includes a QVGA camera with flash and a stylish colour-matched keypad. Both models carry a one-year replacement guarantee.

Pricing and Availability

The HMD Vibe 5G has been launched at a festive price of ₹8,999, while the HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G are priced at ₹1,899 and ₹2,199, respectively. All three devices are available through major retail stores, leading e-commerce platforms, and HMD.com from 11 September 2025.

Ravi Kunwar, VP and CEO, MD India & APAC, said, “The HMD Vibe 5G, HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G are designed to meet the evolving needs of our consumers. With the HMD Vibe 5G smartphone, we are making next-generation connectivity more accessible, and with the HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G, we continue to deliver the simplicity and reliability that many users value in their everyday lives.”