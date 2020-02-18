Honor 9X Lite price, specifications appear on Pakistan retail site

Alleged specifications and pricing details of Honor 9X Lite have been leaked on a Pakistan-based retail website, Advance Store. The phone is listed for pre order on this site but its availability status as of now shows 'Out of Stock'.

According to this site, the phone is priced at PKR 31,999, which is approximately Rs 14,819. As per the listing, Honor 9X Lite is expected to feature a 6.5-inch FullView Display. The screen is expected to have a 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio. This upcoming Honor smartphone will feature a Hisilicon Kirin 700 octacore SoC. The Honor smartphone is likely to run on EMUI based on Android 9 Pie. The listing shows mid-range Honor 9x Lite with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage space.

Honor 9X Lite will be powered by a 3750mAh battery. According to reports, this phone is likely to sport a Type-C charging port. Connectivity options in the Honor 9X Lite are likely to include WiFi and GPS. Coming to the camera setup, the upcoming phone by Honor will reportedly feature a dual camera setup on the back and a 16 MP f/2.0 selfie camera. The dual camera setup is likely to feature a 48MP f/1.8 wide angle camera with a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor.

The phone is likely to feature security features such as a mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition. Honor 9X Lite weighs around 175 grams and is likely to be 160.4 mm in height, 76.6 mm in width and 7.8 mm in thickness. The listing on Advance Store shows the Honor 9X Lite in a gradient blue finish.

