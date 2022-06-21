How to hide your WhatsApp profile photo, last seen, status updates from specific users

We told you recently that WhatsApp has rolled out some new features that will allow you to keep your account safer from people you don’t want to give access to. The Meta-owned messaging platform is now allowing users to hide their profile photos, status updates, and ‘Last Seen’ from certain individuals if they so prefer.

Now, just to make it clear, the option to hide these details has been there for a while on WhatsApp, but they covered more generic groups like - ‘Everybody’, ‘Nobody’, ‘Only my Contacts’, etc.

The new update on the platform allows you to get more specific about who can and cannot see your details. For most, this might not be a huge deal, but it really helps users who use this messaging app for professional purposes.

For example, if you have a photo you don’t want everyone to see as your profile picture on WhatsApp, particularly your workplace contacts, you can do that now. The same applies for status updates, and ‘Last Seen’.

How to hide ‘Last Seen’ from specific contacts on WhatsApp

Open the WhatsApp app on your smartphone and head to ‘Settings’. Click on ‘Accounts’, and then click on ‘Privacy’. Tap on ‘Last Seen’ option and choose - “My contacts except…” Next, choose all the contacts from your list who you want to hide your ‘Last Seen’ from.

Open the WhatsApp app on your smartphone and head to ‘Settings’. Click on ‘Accounts’, and then click on ‘Privacy’. Tap on ‘Profile photos’ option and choose - “My contacts except…” Next, choose all the contacts from your list who you want to hide your profile pic from.

