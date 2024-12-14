How to lock and unlock WhatsApp chats on Android and iOS

scorecardresearch
WhatsApp, a global messaging favourite, has introduced the Chat Lock feature, enhancing privacy for users who wish to keep specific conversations secure. This tool allows chats to be locked with a password, fingerprint, or Face ID, moving them to a separate “Locked Chats” folder, hidden from the main chat list and ensuring discreet notifications.

Chat Lock is designed for users who value privacy, especially when sharing devices. The feature prevents unauthorised access to selected chats while keeping notifications concealed. Whether you’re securing sensitive information or personal conversations, Chat Lock provides multiple authentication options, including PINs, fingerprints, or Face ID.

Key Features of Chat Lock

    1.    Selective Locking: Choose to lock specific chats instead of securing the entire app.
    2.    Hidden Notifications: Ensures privacy by concealing alerts from locked chats.
    3.    Flexible Security Methods: Offers PIN, password, fingerprint, or Face ID options for access.

How to Lock Chats on WhatsApp

On Android:
    1.    Open WhatsApp and select the chat to lock.
    2.    Tap the contact’s or group’s name.
    3.    Scroll down and choose “Chat Lock.”
    4.    Enable the “Lock this chat with fingerprint or PIN” toggle.
    5.    Follow the prompts to set up authentication.

On iOS:
    1.    Open WhatsApp and navigate to the chat you want to lock.
    2.    Tap the contact’s or group’s name.
    3.    Select “Chat Lock.”
    4.    Enable Face ID or passcode and authenticate.

Once locked, these chats will move to a separate “Locked Chats” folder, and notifications for these conversations will remain hidden.

How to Unlock Chats on WhatsApp

On Android:
    1.    Scroll to the top of the chat list and tap “Locked Chats.”
    2.    Authenticate using your fingerprint, PIN, or pattern.
    3.    Access the chat and disable the lock in the “Chat Lock” settings to move it back to the main chat list.

On iOS:
    1.    Navigate to the “Locked Chats” section.
    2.    Authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode.
    3.    Open the chat, long-press the contact’s name, and disable the lock.

How to Remove Chat Lock on WhatsApp

If locking a chat is no longer necessary, you can easily remove the feature:
    1.    Open WhatsApp and go to the “Locked Chats” folder.
    2.    Authenticate and select the chat.
    3.    Navigate to the “Chat Lock” settings and disable the toggle.

The unlocked chat will return to the main list and no longer require authentication.

Published on: Dec 14, 2024, 9:27 PM IST
