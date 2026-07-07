How to use ChatGPT for success: Ankur Warikoo shares a practical daily routine

Entrepreneur, digital creator and author Ankur Warikoo recently shared an Instagram video in which he spoke about a question he asked ChatGPT on success. The post centred on a simple idea: while success is often seen as the result of unusual talent, luck or major opportunities, long-term growth is more often shaped by small actions repeated consistently over time.

Advertisement

Warikoo said he asked ChatGPT, ‘If I want to be more successful than 50% of the people in the world, then what behaviour, what skills, what habits should I focus on?’ In response, the AI produced a short checklist of everyday habits that, according to the post, can improve a person’s chances of doing better than average over the long run.

Consistent routine and physical activity

Among the first suggestions was waking up at a consistent time every day, irrespective of the hour chosen. The post said a regular sleep schedule can help build discipline, improve productivity and create a stable daily routine. ChatGPT also recommended staying physically active through daily movement such as walking, exercise, cycling or yoga, saying this supports both physical and mental well-being, while also improving energy and focus.

Advertisement

Deep work and daily learning

The checklist also advised prioritising focused work instead of constant multitasking. ChatGPT suggested spending two to four hours on uninterrupted deep work, which it said can lead to better output and more meaningful progress. It also stressed the value of learning something every day for 30 to 60 minutes, whether through reading, an online course or building a professional skill, saying this can compound over time and help a person stay adaptable.

Diet, money and distractions

Warikoo’s post said ChatGPT highlighted the importance of eating a balanced diet to support energy, concentration and overall health. It also advised people to invest part of what they earn instead of spending everything, saying the habit can help build financial security over time. Another point was to cut out obvious distractions, including excessive scrolling and other low-value activities, to free up time for learning, work and personal growth.

Advertisement

Relationships and sleep

The AI’s response also included building strong relationships with family, friends and colleagues, noting that success is not limited to career achievements and that a reliable support system helps emotional well-being and resilience. It further recommended getting at least 7 hours of sleep every night for recovery, memory, decision-making and productivity.

According to Warikoo’s post, ChatGPT concluded that following these habits consistently can gradually help a person perform better than average. The post added that while many people look for complex formulas, progress often comes from doing ordinary things regularly because, as Warikoo put it, ‘success is hidden in the boring’.