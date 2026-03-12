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I&B Ministry asks Telegram to remove over 3,100 channels over piracy

I&B Ministry asks Telegram to remove over 3,100 channels over piracy

Several Telegram channels have reportedly violated India’s Copyright Act, 1957, which protects creators, producers, and companies from unauthorised use of original content.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Mar 12, 2026 10:39 AM IST
I&B Ministry asks Telegram to remove over 3,100 channels over piracyTelegram asked to remove over 3100 channels. Here's why

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on March 11 issued a notice to the instant-messaging platform, Telegram, to remove channels that circulate copyrighted content from OTT platforms and producers.

The government has reportedly asked the platform to remove over 3,100 channels accused of sharing pirated content. Reportedly, the notice for issues after complaints from OTT platforms, including JioCinema and Amazon Prime Video.

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The notice said, “The intermediary Telegram is hereby notified to remove and disable access to the concerned Telegram channels, including all of their content, within three hours of the issue of this communication without vitiating the evidence in any manner.”

The takedowns were triggered by violations of India’s Copyright Act, 1957. The law protects creators, producers, and companies from unauthorised use of their films, shows, music, and other content.

The scale of the crackdown is said to be significant as the Ministry has flagged several Telegram channels carrying over 2,000 pirated links, with more than 150 channels individually carrying over 500 such links.

These links consisted of several popular online content ranging from web series, animated series, movies, to television serials.

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Some links also consisted of audio stories and podcasts.

MIB's Piracy Crackdown Intensifies

Telegram's architecture allows 2GB file limits, and user anonymity is said to be misused. It is reported that these features led to the illegal distribution of 1,166 titles from studios including Amazon, Jio, and Sony, on a scale that eventually made government action inevitable.

This is MIB's largest single-platform piracy sweep, following notices to 18 others in 2025-26.

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Published on: Mar 12, 2026 10:39 AM IST
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