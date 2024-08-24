India launches its first reusable hybrid rocket RHUMI-1: Know all about it

India achieved a significant milestone in its space journey with the launch of its first reusable hybrid rocket, RHUMI-1. Developed by Tamil Nadu-based startup Space Zone India in collaboration with Martin Group, the rocket lifted off from Thiruvidandhai in Chennai, carrying a payload of three CubeSats and 50 PICO satellites designed to collect data on global warming and climate change.

RHUMI-1, launched into a suborbital trajectory using a mobile launcher, stands out for its innovative hybrid propulsion system, combining the advantages of both liquid and solid fuels. This technology promises improved efficiency and reduced operational costs, making space exploration more accessible.

"RHUMI Rocket is equipped with a generic-fuel-based hybrid motor and electrically triggered parachute deployer, RHUMI is 100% pyrotechnic-free and 0% TNT," the company highlighted, emphasizing the rocket's safety features.

The mission, led by Space Zone founder Anand Megalingam under the mentorship of former ISRO Satellite Centre Director Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai, reflects the growing role of private players in India's space sector.

Space Zone India is an aero-technology company dedicated to providing low-cost, long-term solutions for the space industry. The company also focuses on education and outreach, providing hands-on training in aerodynamic principles, satellite technology, drone technology, and rocket technology.

"Space Zone India (SZI) provides hands-on training experience on Aerodynamic principles, Satellite Technology, Drone Technology and Rocket Technology. It also creates awareness of the career options in this industry. SZI works with Private institutions, Engineering and Art and Science colleges, and Private and Government schools," the company explained in a statement.

In 2023, Space Zone India successfully launched the 'Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Students Satellite Launch' mission, involving over 2,500 students from diverse backgrounds in designing and constructing a student satellite launch vehicle.