India Mappls introduces features to track public transport routes: Here’s how it works

Mappls, an Indian-made app created by MapMyIndia, has announced a new feature that lets users track public transport routes across major cities. The new feature is being called multimodal public transport routes, where users get access to the metro, rail, and even bus routes within the app. This new feature will allow users to streamline the travel planning process.

How Multimodal Public Transport Routes on Mappls

MapmyIndia has rolled out a crucial feature update to its Google Maps-like navigation app, Mappls. The multimodal public transport route feature will allow users to access public transport routes and information such as bus stations, metro stops, bus networks, and routes that require interchanging, enabling users to plan their travels more efficiently. It will also reduce the hassle of switching between apps and websites to get data on certain public transport.

Rakesh Verma, Co-Founder, Chairman and Managing Director at MapmyIndia Mappls said, “The launch of multimodal public transport routes on the Mappls App is a direct outcome of listening to our users. We want the Mappls App to be more inclusive and accessible for every citizen.” The company is also revealed to collaborate with official transport authorities and other companies to add more routes, services, and cities to the app. This will ensure that the data available on the app is precise and reliable.

In terms of availability, the multimodal public transport route feature on Mappls is currently in iOS and web versions. In addition, it's available in selected cities that include Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Indore, Patna, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Jaipur, Kochi, and Bhopal. The company assured that this feature will also be introduced for Android users in the near future.