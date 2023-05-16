Indian company Lava launches Agni 2 smartphone with 120Hz curved display; check pricing, other details

Indian smartphone maker Lava has unveiled its latest offering, the 'Agni 2' 5G smartphone. The new smartphone comes with a curved AMOLED display. The new phone is priced at Rs 21,999. The Agni 2 will be available for purchase starting from May 24 through online stores. The company also offers a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on all major credit and debit cards, effectively bringing down the starting price to just Rs 19,999.

The Agni 2 smartphone is powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 7050 processor, which promises faster gaming and app experiences.

The Agni 2 sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ screen with a 120 Hz Refresh Rate. It also boasts a 50MP quad-camera setup, featuring a segment-first 1.0-micron (1 um) pixel sensor that captures more light and richer details, enhancing photography capabilities.

Watch: Cyclone Mocha updates: Death toll in Myanmar rises to 41; Heavy rains in Kolkata, houses damaged in Mizoram, watch photos, videos, NDMA on alert, helpline numbers

In terms of storage and memory, the Agni 2 offers 256 GB of storage along with 8 GB of RAM, which can be virtually extended up to 16 GB of RAM.

The device is equipped with a 4700mAh battery and a 66W charger. Lava claims that the charger can charge the battery to 50 per cent capacity in less than 16 minutes, providing rapid charging capabilities for users on the go.

Also read: Indian government launches CEIR tracking system for lost or stolen mobile phones

Sunil Raina, President and Business Head of Lava International, expressed the company's vision for the Agni series, stating, "Our aim is to make Agni a product that shows the technological prowess of India on the global stage. Its truly world-class attributes will change what you think about Indian smartphones."

Anku Jain, Managing Director of MediaTek India, emphasized the device's notable features, remarking, "Lava Agni 2 5G is India's first smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 integrated with MediaTek 5G UltraSave, powerful MiraVision 4K HDR video processing for streamers, super-fast responsiveness, high-resolution displays along with MediaTek HyperEngine gaming enhancements."

Also read: Entry-level Redmi A2 confirmed for India launch on May 19