India’s first AI-enabled university: Google partners with MSDE and Chaudhary Charan Singh University

India is about to get its first AI-enabled University. The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has announced a collaboration with Google Cloud and Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), Meerut, on 28 January 2026 at the AI for Learning Forum in Delhi. This initiative aims to create a national framework for educational excellence.

The project is designed to bridge the digital divide by leveraging advanced Cloud and AI technologies to modernise the country's vocational ecosystem. Under the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the partnership seeks to empower millions of graduates and faculty members across the nation.

Chaudhary Charan Singh University has been designated as the national pilot institution to showcase how AI can enhance higher education and training in an AI-first era. The university will utilise the Gemini Enterprise platform to tackle administrative and pedagogical challenges.

To ensure the technical deployment is handled seamlessly, Placecom has been appointed as the dedicated implementation partner to oversee the integration of AI solutions across the university’s ecosystem.

The initiative focuses on democratising access to opportunities that were previously restricted by geographical, financial, or linguistic barriers. By integrating these tools, the project serves as an equaliser for students who have traditionally lacked access to premier technical resources.

A tool for both students and tutors

The collaboration introduces personalised AI tutors to provide tailored educational paths and learning support for students. These tools will enable skill-gap analysis, helping learners align their studies with the requirements of the global workforce. Furthermore, Gemini’s language capabilities will allow youth in regional areas to benefit from AI support in local vernaculars, helping them understand courses and study material in their own language, along with helping them prepare for job interviews in languages they feel comfortable in.

Teachers are also central to this transformation, moving into roles of AI-first learning. Faculty members will be able to use Gemini to design interactive simulations, multi-lingual teaching aids, and curriculum content tailored to the specific learning speeds and interests of their students. This approach aims to enhance the relevance and quality of lectures while allowing students to learn industry skills at their own pace.

Beyond the classroom, the university plans to implement intelligent automation to improve institutional efficiency. By using intelligent document processing and automated workflows, CCSU aims to reduce the administrative burden on staff.

Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (I/C), MSDE and MoE, said, “To realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat, we must empower our entire educational ecosystem with digital tools and AI - from the students in the classroom to the educators leading them. This collaboration with Google Cloud and Chaudhary Charan Singh University is a step toward bridging the digital divide. By establishing this AI-Enabled University pilot, we are aiming to create a framework that

will allow thousands of institutions to independently elevate their standards. When we equip our teachers with world-class AI tools and our colleges with smarter operational frameworks, we help in preparing students, regardless of geography, to be ready to lead in the AI era. Ultimately, we are working to modernise education so that a student’s success is defined by their talent and drive, ensuring they graduate not just with a degree, but with the high-demand skills to thrive in the workforce.”

Preeti Lobana, Country Manager and VP at Google India, added that the goal is to demonstrate how technology can unlock human potential at scale, ensuring every student has access to world-class learning tools.

Following the pilot, MSDE will use insights gained from CCSU to develop a 'National Best Practice Framework'. This framework will guide more than 50,000 colleges and 1,200 universities across India in implementing AI and self-credentialing as "AI-enabled Universities".