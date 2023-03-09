scorecardresearch
Clear all

Stock Analysis

View More

LATEST NEWS

View More
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Instagram down for thousands of users globally, service now restored

Feedback

Instagram down for thousands of users globally, service now restored

Meta's (formerly known as Facebook) photosharing social media app Instagram suffered an outage that impacted thousands of users globally.

Instagram Instagram

A significant number of Instagram users worldwide experienced difficulties accessing the popular photo-sharing platform late Wednesday. According to Downdetector.com, a website that tracks service outages, Meta-owned Instagram suffered an outage that impacted thousands of users globally.

At the height of the outage, Downdetector reported that more than 46,000 users in the United States had reported issues accessing the platform. This was in addition to over 3,000 affected users in the United Kingdom and India.

Downdetector gathers outage data by aggregating status reports from various sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. While the exact cause of the outage was not immediately clear, Instagram users reported difficulties logging in, posting content, and accessing certain features of the app.

The outage lasted for several hours before service was restored, leaving many users frustrated and unable to use the platform during that time. The incident was related to some technical issue on Instagram's end, according to the Instagram Comms Twitter account.

Here are some reactions from Twitter

Also read

Instagram now lets users post GIFs in comments, here's how it works

Elon Musk says his Twitter posts were not boosted, plans to take legal action against employee

Published on: Mar 09, 2023, 8:20 AM IST
Posted by: Pranav Dixit, Mar 09, 2023, 8:12 AM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS