Instagram down for thousands of users globally, service now restored

A significant number of Instagram users worldwide experienced difficulties accessing the popular photo-sharing platform late Wednesday. According to Downdetector.com, a website that tracks service outages, Meta-owned Instagram suffered an outage that impacted thousands of users globally.
At the height of the outage, Downdetector reported that more than 46,000 users in the United States had reported issues accessing the platform. This was in addition to over 3,000 affected users in the United Kingdom and India.
Downdetector gathers outage data by aggregating status reports from various sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. While the exact cause of the outage was not immediately clear, Instagram users reported difficulties logging in, posting content, and accessing certain features of the app.
The outage lasted for several hours before service was restored, leaving many users frustrated and unable to use the platform during that time. The incident was related to some technical issue on Instagram's end, according to the Instagram Comms Twitter account.
