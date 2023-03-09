Instagram down for thousands of users globally, service now restored

A significant number of Instagram users worldwide experienced difficulties accessing the popular photo-sharing platform late Wednesday. According to Downdetector.com, a website that tracks service outages, Meta-owned Instagram suffered an outage that impacted thousands of users globally.

At the height of the outage, Downdetector reported that more than 46,000 users in the United States had reported issues accessing the platform. This was in addition to over 3,000 affected users in the United Kingdom and India.

Downdetector gathers outage data by aggregating status reports from various sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. While the exact cause of the outage was not immediately clear, Instagram users reported difficulties logging in, posting content, and accessing certain features of the app.

The outage lasted for several hours before service was restored, leaving many users frustrated and unable to use the platform during that time. The incident was related to some technical issue on Instagram's end, according to the Instagram Comms Twitter account.

Earlier tonight, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing Instagram. We resolved this issue for everyone as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) March 9, 2023

Here are some reactions from Twitter

Me trying to fix my insta by deleting and reinstalling the app. #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/3uaKx4MnIe — michelle🪐 (@baglifemichiee) March 9, 2023

I think instagram is down. All my other apps are working fine but Insta is saying it "can't refresh my feed" and "something went wrong please try again" but all my apps and shit are working. wtf — Jedi Chaos (@JediCapybara) March 9, 2023

Me trying to fix Instagram servers by myself #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/uMl4M5V91r — Uncertified Lover Boy 🇭🇹🇯🇲 (@soynonoo) March 9, 2023

Everyone coming to twitter to confirm instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/M88I0cvpvV — cesar (@jebaiting) March 9, 2023

Also read

Instagram now lets users post GIFs in comments, here's how it works

Elon Musk says his Twitter posts were not boosted, plans to take legal action against employee