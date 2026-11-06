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Instagram Edits arrives on Mac with AI tools: How Meta wants to challenge CapCut

Instagram Edits arrives on Mac with AI tools: How Meta wants to challenge CapCut

Meta is taking its video-editing ambitions beyond smartphones, bringing desktop controls and AI-assisted editing to creators as competition in short-form video tools continues to grow.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 11:16 AM IST
Instagram Edits arrives on Mac with AI tools: How Meta wants to challenge CapCutInstagram Edits arrives on Mac with AI agent support and advanced video editing tools.

Meta is giving Instagram creators another reason to move their video editing work to a computer. The company has brought its Edits video editing app to Mac, expanding a platform initially built for smartphone users.

The desktop version adds support for artificial intelligence (AI) agents, along with editing controls that give creators more flexibility when working with multiple clips, audio, and visual effects. It also lets you publish videos directly to Instagram and export them in 4K resolution without a watermark. The move puts Meta in more direct competition with established desktop editing tools, particularly ByteDance’s CapCut. But the bigger development is Meta's push to make AI part of the video editing process.

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Instagram Edits for Mac - What can you do?

One of the biggest additions is support for AI agents through the Model Context Protocol (MCP). This lets compatible AI assistants interact with the editing app and help you with tasks such as assembling rough video cuts. You can then make further changes yourself instead of relying entirely on automated editing.

The desktop app also brings a more detailed editing workspace. Creators can work with multiple video and audio tracks, use keyframes to create transitions and make precise cuts with audio waveforms. For those who want greater control over their videos' appearance, Meta has included colour wheels, curves, and log conversion tools.

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You can also import your own fonts and LUTs, customise keyboard shortcuts and access Instagram’s licensed music library. The app supports automatic captions in multiple languages, along with hundreds of sound and video effects.

Another useful addition is direct publishing. Creators can upload finished videos to Instagram with features such as tagging, location details and Trial Reels. The app also supports horizontal and vertical formats.

Instagram Edits - Availability and what’s coming next

The Mac version is currently available for desktop users, while Meta has not announced a Windows or Linux release. The company is also working on a feature that will let you move between your phones and computers while continuing to edit the same project.

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Meta launched Edits last year as an alternative to CapCut. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during the company’s latest earnings call that the app had crossed 50 million active users.

The desktop expansion could help Meta attract creators who need more editing control than a smartphone can offer.

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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 6, 2026 11:16 AM IST
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