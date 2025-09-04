Instagram iPad app is finally here with new features for bigger screens

Instagram has rolled out its first-ever iPad app, optimised for larger displays and designed to make the most of the tablet experience. The update, now available globally, brings a refreshed interface, new navigation tools, and more space to engage with content.

Meta said the app was designed to reflect how people use tablets for “lean back” entertainment, with Reels placed front and centre. When users open Instagram on iPad, the app launches directly into Reels, while Stories appear at the top of the screen and messaging remains a single tap away.

The iPad version introduces a redesigned “Following” tab to help users keep up with their favourite accounts. It includes three feed options:

• All: Recommended posts and reels from all accounts a user follows.

• Friends: Updates from mutual connections.

• Latest: Chronological posts and reels with the newest content appearing first.

The feeds can be prioritised in any order, giving users greater control over how they view updates.

Instagram has also reworked the app to suit bigger screens, making messages and notifications easier to view side by side. Users can expand comments on reels while continuing to watch the video in full size.

Meta described the app as “the Instagram you love, now with more space to play.”

Instagram for iPad supports devices running iPadOS 15.1 or later and is available for free download on the App Store. Meta confirmed that the tablet-friendly design will also be coming to Android tablets in the near future.