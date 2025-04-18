Instagram rolls out ‘Blend’ feature for shared Reels feed between friends

Instagram has officially launched its latest social experiment: Blend, a new invite-only feature that creates a shared, personalised Reels feed between two users inside their direct messages.

Unveiled on Thursday after over a year of internal testing, Blend lets users invite a friend to create a private co-operative space where Reels are recommended by Instagram’s algorithm based on both users’ activity. Once the invitation is accepted, a dedicated Reels feed is generated and updated as new Reels are shared or watched.

Advertisement

“Blend is a customised Reels feed made just for you and a friend,” Instagram said during the announcement, highlighting its unique, invite-only model and focus on shared discovery.

The feature, which first surfaced in beta form in March 2024, functions like a chat thread. Within the Blend interface, users can see who each Reel is tailored for, respond with emoji reactions, or chat via a message bar. A Blend icon now appears in the top-right corner of the shared DM thread, right next to the call buttons.

Instagram says the recommendations are algorithmically curated to reflect the viewing habits of both users, and only they can see what appears in their Blend.

Gadgets 360, which tested the feature ahead of the launch, reported that joining a Blend is straightforward: a request arrives as a DM, and a simple tap on “Join” activates the shared feed. Users can exit the Blend at any time.

Advertisement

While Blend currently supports Reels, it is unclear whether the feature will eventually include photos, Stories, or other types of content.

With this move, Instagram continues to focus on boosting engagement around short-form video while also exploring more personalised and socially-driven content formats. The rollout follows recent reports of the platform working on a standalone Reels app and expanding tools for creators.

The Blend feature is now live for users globally across iOS and Android.