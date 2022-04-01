Instagram spruces up its DMs, introduces easy music sharing, silent messaging

We recently told you about a bunch of new shortcuts that Meta added to Messenger to make the experience better on the app. Now, the company is continuing that streak and adding some features to Instagram DMs to make messaging better on this app too. The updates coming to Instagram DMs will make it easier to share posts and respond to messages.

One of the first of these updates is the option to respond to a new message while you are browsing. If you get a new message while you are on your timeline, you will now be able to see a new overlay feature that will allow you to quickly respond to it instead of leaving your timeline and going into your inbox.

Also, if you come across a post that you want to share with someone, Instagram is adding a feature that will let you do that more quickly. Once you press and hold the “send” icon, it is going to pull up a row of “your closest friends” and you can pick who you want to send the post to. This too can be done without going away from your timeline.

Once you are in your inbox, you will soon be able to see a row of contacts on top, like on Messenger, that shows you who is online and available for a chat.

Another feature that is getting added to Instagram is one that Meta added to Messenger as well - the silent messages. These silent messages will allow you to drop a line or a thought or a photo to your friends without disturbing them. This helps in cases when your friends are in different time zones or if you are dropping them a DM at a time you know they might be busy.

There is also a new lo-fi chat theme coming in along with an option to send polls in group messages. Messenger already has this feature.

Instagram DMs will soon allow users to share music previews thanks to the integrations with music streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. The shareable previews are going to be only 30 seconds long, to hear the full track, users will have to head over to the music streaming app.

Meta said that these new Instagram DM features are being rolled out in select countries for now, and they will expand this globally soon.

Also Read: After Instagram ban, Russians plan melancholy version of the app

Also Read: Instagram wants to make it easier for you to support social causes